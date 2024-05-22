FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.27 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.11%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

