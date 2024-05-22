FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asensus Surgical, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.25 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

