HC Wainwright Weighs in on Biophytis S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPTSY)

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Biophytis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for Biophytis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biophytis’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Biophytis Stock Down 1.9 %

BPTSY stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

