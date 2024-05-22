RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of RICK opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,030 shares of company stock valued at $105,517 over the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.