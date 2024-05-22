StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.3 %
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.