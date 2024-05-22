StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.3 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

