HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of PTN opened at $2.06 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

