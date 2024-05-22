Analysts Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) PT at $12.25

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

