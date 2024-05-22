StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.68 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

