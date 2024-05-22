Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

