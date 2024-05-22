Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

