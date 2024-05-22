StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 4.0 %

NURO opened at $3.82 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

