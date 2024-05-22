FY2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Decreased by Analyst (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

