FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Lifted by Analyst

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09. Insiders sold 141,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,001 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

