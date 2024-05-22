Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $177.85 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 321,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 22,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 192,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

