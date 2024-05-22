Iris Energy Limited Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.40 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

