Cousins Properties Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

