Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Farmer Bros. Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FARM opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
