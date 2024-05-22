StockNews.com Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $74.01 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

