Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.02 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

