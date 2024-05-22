Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $166.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 120,535 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.