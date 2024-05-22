Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

