Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GILT
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.