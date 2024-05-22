ADTRAN’s (ADTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADTN. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

