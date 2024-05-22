BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $43.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

