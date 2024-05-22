Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.07% from the stock’s current price.

Canaan Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canaan by 38.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,280,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 27.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 803,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canaan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 747,152 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

