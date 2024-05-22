Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.07% from the stock’s current price.
Canaan Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of Canaan stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
