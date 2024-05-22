Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issued By Roth Capital

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

EOSE stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 110.9% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 597,279 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.