Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 134.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

LFWD stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

