American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMWD opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

