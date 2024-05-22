Emeren Group (SOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Emeren Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.500- EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect Emeren Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE SOL opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

