Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY25 guidance at 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $934.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

