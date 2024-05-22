Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Cut by Analyst (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.20 million.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.