Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPB. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

