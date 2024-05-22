CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Set to Split on Friday, May 24th

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, May 24th. The 130-100 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 24th.

CEMIG Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

