Brokers Set Expectations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTP stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SXTP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

