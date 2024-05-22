Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.51 on Monday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.57 million and a P/E ratio of -31.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter worth $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

