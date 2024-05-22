BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.75-4.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.