Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 212,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.