Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 212,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
