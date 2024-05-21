Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.