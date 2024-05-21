Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,787. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

