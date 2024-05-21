Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) is Verdad Advisers LP’s 4th Largest Position

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Ryerson makes up approximately 3.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 464,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $804.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

