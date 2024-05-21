Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,028,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,212,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.72. The company had a trading volume of 560,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,879. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

