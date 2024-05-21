Verdad Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. 265,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

