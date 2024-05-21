Verdad Advisers LP Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

