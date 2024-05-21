Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES accounts for about 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

