Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 828,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,610. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

