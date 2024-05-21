Kim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 1.59% of ESH Acquisition worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 93,317 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ESHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

