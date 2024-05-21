Kim LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 4,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 397,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCA remained flat at $11.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $11.31.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.