Kim LLC Sells 216,125 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Kim LLC decreased its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,125 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 0.39% of BRC worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRC by 27.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BRC Price Performance

BRCC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.01. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.