Kim LLC Acquires 252,268 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 394.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,268 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 0.80% of Slam worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Slam by 32.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Slam by 25.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Slam by 181.3% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

SLAM remained flat at $11.07 on Tuesday. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

