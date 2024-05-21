Kim LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Kim LLC lessened its holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in InFinT Acquisition were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,287 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InFinT Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

InFinT Acquisition Profile

Shares of NYSE IFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

