10,000 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %
NOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,056,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047,426. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
